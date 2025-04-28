Quentin Skinner News: Expected to join Gang Green

Skinner is slated to sign with the Jets.

Skinner will presumably need to put on some weight to try to stick at the NFL level, as he's listed at 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds. If his deal with the Jets is made official, the undrafted wide receiver out of Kansas will compete for a depth role in camp. Skinner had 1,584 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches over his last three college seasons.