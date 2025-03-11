Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinton Bell headshot

Quinton Bell News: Re-signing with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Bell is slated to re-sign with the Dolphins on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bell is coming off a solid 2024 campaign in which he contributed both as a standout on special teams, and in a depth role on defense due to injuries elsewhere in Miami's linebacker corps. While he doesn't profile as a legitimate breakout candidate for IDP purpose, Bell could conceivably take another step forward after an addition offseason to grow in the Dolphins' defensive scheme.

Quinton Bell
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now