Rashod Owens News: Slated to sign with Bengals

Owens is expected to sign with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent, Chris Roling of USA Today reports.

Owens will look to compete for a depth receiver spot behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins after catching on with Cincinnati. The 6-2 receiver had a productive career at Oklahoma State, hauling in 120 passes for 1771 yards and 10 touchdowns across his five seasons there.