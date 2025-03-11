Fantasy Football
Reggie Gilliam News: Back with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Bills re-signed Gilliam to a one-year, $2 million contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gilliam appeared in 15 regular-season games last season and has spent his entire five-year career with the Bills. He played just 139 offensive snaps in 2024 and wasn't targeted in the passing game but did rush three times for seven scoreless yards. Gilliam doesn't do anything in the box score but is a good glue guy for the Bills.

