Renardo Green News: Past groin issue

Green (groin) participated in Thursday's organized team activities, Grant Cohn of Spots Illustrated reports.

Green exited the 49ers' 2024 season finale early due to a groin issue, but his participation in Thursday's OTAs suggests he's now past the injury. The 2024 second-round pick from Florida State appeared in all 17 of San Francisco's games last season, recording 61 total tackles and 13 passes defended, including one interception. Now healthy again, Green is expected to serve as one of the 49ers' top outside cornerbacks in 2025.