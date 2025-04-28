Rivaldo Fairweather News: Headed to Dallas
Fairweather signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent Monday, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.
Fairweather caught 31 passes for 372 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at Auburn and is now headed to Dallas. He can contribute as both a receiver and as a blocker and will spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a depth role.
