River Cracraft News: Dropped by Seattle

Cracraft was released by the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Cracraft signed with the Seahawks in late March and initially appeared to be one of the team's top depth options at wide receiver following the offseason departures of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, the team has since decided to move in a different direction. Cracraft spent the last three seasons in Miami, catching 25 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns across 29 regular-season contests.