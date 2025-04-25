RJ Harvey News: Joins Denver in 2nd Round

The Broncos selected Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

The landing spot and draft capital are going to transform Harvey from a sleeper to a mainstream fantasy target. Denver was in need of a running back after it struggled in that facet last year and also lost Javonte Williams. Harvey had to battle plenty of competition for carries during his time at UCF but always won out. He took on 225-or-more carries in each of his last two seasons and ran for 16 and 22 touchdowns in those years, respectively, while maintaining a yards-per-carry figure north of 6.0. He has a dense build similar to that of D'Andre Swift's coming out of college at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds. His 4.4 speed at the combine and impressive broad jump (127 inches) verified him as a plus-athlete. Harvey has something of an incomplete grade as a pass-catcher with just 61 catches over his last three seasons, but he did damage with his catches at 11.8 YPR. He should immediately compete for a big role out of the Denver backfield and will be one of the more buzzy rookie running backs in fantasy draft season.