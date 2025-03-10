Robert Hainsey News: Joining Jacksonville

The Jaguars signed Hainsey to a three-year, $21 million deal Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 26-year-old will reunite with head coach Liam Cohen, who served as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinators in 2024, now that he's signed a deal with the Jaguars. Hainsey started all 34 of the Buccaneers' regular-season games from 2022 to 2023 but started just one game in 2024, playing only 95 offensive snaps across 17 appearances. He will likely have the opportunity to compete for Jacksonville's starting center position this summer.