Robert Jones News: Signing with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

The Cowboys agreed to terms with Jones on a one-year contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones can earn up to $4.75 million. He started all 17 games at left guard for the Dolphins last season, but Jones also has experience at right guard, which is where the Cowboys have a hole following the retirement of Zack Martin. Look for Jones to get the first crack at replacing the future Hall of Famer.

