Robert Rochell News: Let go by Kansas City

The Chiefs waived Rochell on Monday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Rochell inked a one-year deal with Kansas City late March, but the team's 2025 rookie class seems to have made his spot on the roster redundant. The cornerback played a notable role on special teams for Green Bay in 2023 and 2024, in which span he suited up for 20 regular-season games.