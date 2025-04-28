Robert Woods News: Signing with Steelers

The Steelers plan to sign Woods, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Woods is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded 20 catches on 30 targets for 203 yards and zero touchdowns in 15 contests for the Texans. With the Steelers, the 33-year-old will add experience and depth to a wideout corps currently led by DK Metcalf and George Pickens, with Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson, among others, also in the mix for targets.