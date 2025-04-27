Fantasy Football
Roc Taylor News: Signs with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Taylor is signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, Burton Lauten of the team's official site reports.

Taylor is headed to Pittsburgh after having hauled in 66 passes for 950 yards and two touchdowns during his senior year at Memphis. As the team currently has little proven talent behind starters DK Metcalf and George Pickens, so Taylor could have the opportunity to compete for depth spot.

