Roy Lopez News: Heading to Detroit

The Lions agreed to terms with Lopez on a one-year, $4.65 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lopez was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Texans and spent two seasons in Houston before going to Arizona for his next two campaigns. In 2024, Lopez started a career-high 16 regular-season games for the Cardinals, logging 28 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Lopez will provide experienced interior defensive line depth behind DJ Reader and Alim McNeill (knee) with the Lions.