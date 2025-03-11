Fantasy Football
Roy Lopez headshot

Roy Lopez News: Heading to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 7:58pm

The Lions agreed to terms with Lopez on a one-year, $4.65 million contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lopez was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Texans and spent two seasons in Houston before going to Arizona for his next two campaigns. In 2024, Lopez started a career-high 16 regular-season games for the Cardinals, logging 28 tackles (10 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Lopez will provide experienced interior defensive line depth behind DJ Reader and Alim McNeill (knee) with the Lions.

Roy Lopez
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
