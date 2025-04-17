Ryan Ramczyk News: Announces retirement from NFL

Ramczyk announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ramczyk injured his knee in Week 14 of the 2023 season and was never medically cleared to play again, missing the entirety of the 2024 campaign. Prior to the injury, Ramczyk was one of the best right tackles in the league, earning first-team All-Pro honors once and second-team All-Pro twice. He started all 101 games he appeared in during his seven seasons with the Saints.