Ryan Stonehouse News: Set to enter free agency

Stonehouse will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts Wednesday after the Titans elected to not put a tender offer on the 25-year-old punter, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

A tender offer would have kept Stonehouse as a restricted free agent and would have allowed the Titans to match an offer made by other teams. Instead, the Colorado State product will be an unrestricted free agent and will have the ability to sign with any team looking for an upgrade at punter. Stonehouse averaged 50.6 yards per punt with 22 punts inside the 20-yard line across 17 regular-season games in 2024.