Ryan Watts Injury: Released, retiring due to injury

Watts sustained a neck injury in Pittsburgh's final 2024 preseason game, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, and it has been determined by team doctors, medical experts and Watts' representatives that it is in his best interest to discontinue his NFL career. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas and did not appear in a regular-season game for the Steelers.