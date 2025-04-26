Fantasy Football
Rylie Mills News: Seattle adds Round 5 lineman

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:29am

The Seahawks selected Mills in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Mills (6-foot-5, 291 pounds) might be upright enough that he'd fit better as a 3-4 defensive end than a 4-3 defensive tackle, but wherever he lines up Mills offers some amount of motor and disruptiveness after piling up 20 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in his three years as starter at Notre Dame. It's possible that the Seahawks see Mills as a rotational player who mostly plays end in three-man fronts and a passing-down specialist defensive tackle in four-man fronts.

Rylie Mills
Seattle Seahawks
