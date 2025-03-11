Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sam Martin headshot

Sam Martin News: Heading to Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 3:11pm

The Panthers are set to sign Martin to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Martin was released by the Bills on March 6 after spending the last three seasons in Buffalo, and he'll head to Carolina to replace Johnny Hekker. Across 17 regular-season games in 2024, Martin averaged 46.7 yards per punt with 25 of his punts landing within the 20-yard line.

Sam Martin
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now