Seth Henigan News: In line to sign with Jags

Henigan is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Raven Moore of WREG Memphis reports.

Henigan started four seasons at Memphis and set records with both 14,266 passing yards and 104 passing touchdowns. The 22-year-old signal caller is a solid athlete who plays with poise when facing pressure. While typically makes the right decision, his arm strength is merely average. Henigan will compete with Nick Mullens and John Wolford to be Trevor Lawrence's backup in 2025.