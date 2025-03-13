Sheldon Day News: Back with Washington
Day re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Day handled a key rotational role along Washington's defensive line in 2024, suiting up for 12 regular-season contests and all three of the team's playoff games. He stands to similarly provide depth in 2025, though heading into his age-31 season, Day no longer provides fantasy upside in IDP formats.
