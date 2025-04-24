Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Shemar Stewart headshot

Shemar Stewart News: Picked by Cincinnati 17th overall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:07pm

The Bengals selected Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) is an extremely athletic lineman whose rare physical traits have yet to yield much production. The belief is that Stewart's collegiate production at Texas A&M was so badly muted because he played at a much heavier weight (around 290 pounds) and played with too many run-stopping responsibilities to show off his true potential as an edge rusher. At the lighter 267-pound weight, Stewart logged a 4.59-second 40-yard dash in addition to a 40-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump -- all of which are easily blue-chip figures. If the Bengals move on from Trey Hendrickson, it would seem to set up Stewart to start as a rookie, but Stewart logged only 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three years for the Aggies.

Shemar Stewart
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now