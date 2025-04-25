Fantasy Football
Tate Ratledge News: Detroit picks up Round 2 OL help

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Lions selected Ratledge in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Ratledge (6-foot-7, 308 pounds) has a frame better suited to tackle but lacks the arms (32 and 1/4 inches) to play at tackle. The Lions were evidently not concerned about Ratledge maintaining leverage against shorter defensive linemen, and if that concern proves baseless then there wouldn't be much to doubt about Ratledge at that point. Ratledge was a productive starter at Georgia and his athleticism is of blue-chip quality (4.97-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump, 113-inch broad jump, 7.38-second three-cone drill). Ratledge will presumably compete for the starting right guard role in Detroit.

