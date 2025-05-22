Taysom Hill Injury: Won't take part in OTAs

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Thursday that Hill (ACL) and Foster Moreau (knee) are both rehabbing and will miss OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill is recovering from a late-season left ACL tear suffered last December, making it no guarantee that he's ready for the start of training camp. The 34-year-old carries a cap hit of nearly $18 million for 2025, including a non-guaranteed $10 million base salary, so he also still seems a likely candidate to have his contract restructured or become a cap casualty. With both Hill and Moreau sidelined it will be Juwan Johnson, who inked a three-year extension with New Orleans in March, who takes first-team TE reps and gets to build chemistry with both Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler during OTAs. Jake Haener (oblique) is also part of this team's three-way quarterback competition, but he may miss the remainder of the offseason program due to a recent injury.