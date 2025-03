Slaton is in line to sign a two-year, $15.1 million contract with the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Slaton started all 17 regular-season games for the Packers in 2024, earning 30 combined tackles and 1.0 sacks. He should be expected to slot in next to B.J. Hill in the interior of the Bengals' offensive line this season.