Teddye Buchanan News: Joining flock in Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:59am

The Ravens selected Buchanan in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Buchanan spent the first three years of his college career at UC-Davis before joining Cal in his final season, where he went on to lead that team in tackles (114), sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (12.0), earning him First Team All-ACC honors in 2024. Having a history under center, Buchanan possesses a high football IQ, which he utilizes to his advantage on the defensive side, allowing him to quickly digest plays in the middle of the defense. He'll try to carve out a role in the middle for the Ravens and may be asked to help on special teams as well.

Teddye Buchanan
Baltimore Ravens
