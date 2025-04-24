Tetairoa McMillan News: Selected by Carolina at No.8

The Panthers selected McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, eighth overall.

Bryce Young gave Carolina reason to believe he's the quarterback of the future down the stretch last season, and now the team is giving him a premier option out wide to bolster his supporting cast. McMillan entered the season as the top receiver prospect in this class, but Matthew Golden's performance at the combine made that more of an open question after McMillan did not test in Indianapolis. A big-bodied wideout with an elite catch radius, McMillan was a walking highlight at Arizona. He caught 26 touchdowns in three seasons in Tucson, often embarrassing smaller corners in the process. Standing in at 6-foot-4 with 10-inch hands and a 78-inch wingspan, McMillan is a big boundary target for Young. McMillan stands out for his ability to use his frame to win in contested situations. Despite not having dynamic long speed, McMillan can still find ways to come down with the ball. Drake London is a popular comparison for McMillan, and it's apt based on how McMillan performed in college.