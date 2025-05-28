Theo Johnson News: Ready for start of OTAs

Johnson (foot) is working with the Giant's first-team offense and new quarterback Russell Wilson at OTAs on Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

New York officially kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, but reporters were not allowed in attendance until Wednesday's session, in which Paul Schwartz of the New York Post spotted the second-year tight end taking part in drills without any apparent issues. A 2024 fourth-round pick, Johnson quickly emerged as the Giants' top tight end in his rookie campaign following the offseason retirement of Darren Waller. He logged 29 catches for 331 yards and one score (43 targets) across 12 regular-season appearances before a Lisfranc injury forced him to spend the final five games on IR and undergo surgery. Now healthy, Johnson will work with new quarterbacks Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart to attempt to solidify himself as a reliable receiving option behind top wideout Malik Nabers (toe).