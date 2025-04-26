Fantasy Football
Tommy Mellott News: Lands with Raiders in sixth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 2:39pm

The Raiders selected Mellott in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 213th overall.

Mellott was considered a borderline draft prospect by many outlets, but he found a home with the Raiders before the sixth round came to a close. Mellott played quarterback at Montana State and put his athleticism on display last year, rushing 123 times for 1,050 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to throwing for 2,783 yards and a 31:2 TD:INT ratio. He'll make the conversion to wide receiver at the NFL level and reportedly ran a 4.39 forty-yard dash after being listed at 6-foot, 208 pounds last year. He'll hope to carve out a role on the 53-man roster and will likely be asked to play special teams as well.

