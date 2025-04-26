Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Tonka Hemingway headshot

Tonka Hemingway News: Headed to Raiders in Round 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:24am

The Raiders selected Hemingway in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Hemingway moved around the defensive line in college and tallied 9.5 sacks over his final three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, also notching 80 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss over that span. At 6-foot-3, 284 pounds, he's a bit undersized for the interior but moves well for his size. It remains to be seen what the Raiders' plans are for Hemingway, but he'll most likely provide some interior depth.

Tonka Hemingway
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now