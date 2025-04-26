Tonka Hemingway News: Headed to Raiders in Round 4

The Raiders selected Hemingway in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Hemingway moved around the defensive line in college and tallied 9.5 sacks over his final three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, also notching 80 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss over that span. At 6-foot-3, 284 pounds, he's a bit undersized for the interior but moves well for his size. It remains to be seen what the Raiders' plans are for Hemingway, but he'll most likely provide some interior depth.