Tre Watson News: Agrees to deal with Chiefs

Watson is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Watson reportedly will have $249,000 of his contract guaranteed, a major investment for an undrafted player. The Texas A&M tight end caught 21 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown across 13 games in 2024. He's an impressive athlete, however, and he'll need to be a strong run blocker to make the final roster.