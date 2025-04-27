Fantasy Football
Tre Watson headshot

Tre Watson News: Agrees to deal with Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Watson is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Watson reportedly will have $249,000 of his contract guaranteed, a major investment for an undrafted player. The Texas A&M tight end caught 21 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown across 13 games in 2024. He's an impressive athlete, however, and he'll need to be a strong run blocker to make the final roster.

