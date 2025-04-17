Fantasy Football
Tre'Davious White News: Returns to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

The Bills signed White to a one-year contract worth up to $6.8 million Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White, of course, was the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bills and spent the first seven seasons of his career with Buffalo, making a pair of Pro Bowls while being named a first-team All-Pro once. Injuries then took a toll on the cornerback, and the 30-year-old spent last season splitting time with the Rams and Ravens, playing in 11 regular-season contests. He'll try to rebound his career in a familiar environment.

Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
