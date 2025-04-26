Fantasy Football
Trevor Etienne News: Depth for Carolina's backfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:02am

The Panthers selected Etienne in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

This selection didn't necessarily fill a need for the Panthers, as they already signed Rico Dowdle this offseason to complement Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks (knee) on the running back depth chart. However, Etienne does add a pass-catching threat to the Panthers' backfield and is expected to be an adequate blocker, traits he was able to showcase in his final collegiate season at Georgia. His ability to see the field during his rookie year is likely to depend on Brooks' recovery, giving him limited fantasy appeal in 2025 for the time being.

