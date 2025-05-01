Treylon Burks Injury: Option not picked up

The Titans officially declined the fifth-year option on Burks' (knee) rookie contract Thursday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Burks' fifth-year option being declined is no surprise, given that he's currently working his way back from an ACL tear suffered Week 6 of the 2024 season, and when healthy had failed to secure a top three role behind Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Tyler Boyd. Westbrook-Ikhine and Boyd have since parted ways with Tennessee, though the team added Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson as experienced options to complement Ridley for new franchise quarterback Cam Ward. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, head coach Brian Callahan stressed the necessity of Burks hitting the ground running and making plays once he's returned to full health when addressing the media Tuesday.