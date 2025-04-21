Tucker Fisk News: Remains with Bolts

Fisk signed an exclusive rights free agent tender with the Chargers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old tight end from Stanford will now remain in Los Angeles after spending his 2024 campaign with the Chargers. Fisk played a career-high 198 offensive snaps over nine regular-season contests last year, catching seven of his eight targets for 39 yards. He's also contributed on special teams, logging 151 special-teams snaps over his two years in the NFL. With Fisk returning to the Chargers, he's expected to compete for a depth spot in the tight end corps during the team's offseason activities.