Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Tyleik Williams headshot

Tyleik Williams News: Links up with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

The Lions selected Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

The interior of Detroit's defensive line got tested last season, particularly when Alim McNeill went down with a torn ACL late in the year. Williams helps bridge that gap and adds depth once McNeill is ready to return. The Ohio State product is a massive presence in the middle at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds with an ability to penetrate and make stops in the backfield (18 TFL, 5.5 sacks over last two seasons). If Detroit was searching for a big body with some disruptive capabilities, Williams fits that bill perfectly.

Tyleik Williams
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now