Tyleik Williams News: Links up with Lions

The Lions selected Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 28th overall.

The interior of Detroit's defensive line got tested last season, particularly when Alim McNeill went down with a torn ACL late in the year. Williams helps bridge that gap and adds depth once McNeill is ready to return. The Ohio State product is a massive presence in the middle at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds with an ability to penetrate and make stops in the backfield (18 TFL, 5.5 sacks over last two seasons). If Detroit was searching for a big body with some disruptive capabilities, Williams fits that bill perfectly.