Tyler Neville News: Expected to sign with Dallas

Neville is likely to sign with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official site reports.

Neville began his collegiate career at Harvard, where he played three seasons before suiting up for Virginia last year. The big 6'4" tight end appeared in 12 contests in 2024-25, catching 37 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns. Neville will try to carve out role in a Cowboys tight-end corps that is headed by Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.