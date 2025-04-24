Tyler Warren News: Links up with Indianapolis

The Colts selected Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

Warren was a standout player at Penn State who didn't truly break out until his senior season. He had 49 catches for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three seasons and then exploded for 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Penn State also got him involved in the run game in '24 with 26 rushes for 218 yards and four touchdowns en route to winning the Mackey Award. It's rare for a college tight end to command that type of share in the offense; he drew 31.6 percent of Penn State's targets. He had plenty of manufactured touches that won't translate in the NFL, but Warren is able to pull off just about any function that an NFL offense can conceive. He's 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, which signals he can play all three downs. Fantasy managers may have some concerns about the immediate production with Indianapolis' current quarterback situation. It's not exactly apples to apples, but managers had similar concerns with Brock Bowers going to the Raiders last season.