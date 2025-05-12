Tyreik McAllister News: Dropped by Raiders
McAllister was waived by the Raiders on Monday.
The Charleston product signed a reserve/future contract with Las Vegas in early January, but it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. McAllister appeared in just three games for the Raiders in 2024, logging two carries for 11 yards while playing 20 total snaps (four offensive and 16 on special teams).
Tyreik McAllister
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now