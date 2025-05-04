Tyrion Davis-Price News: Cut by Philadelphia
The Eagles waived Davis-Price on Saturday.
Davis-Price was a third-round selection of the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hooked on with the Eagles last season and got into one game, rushing three times for seven yards. Philadelphia signed Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract this February, but he's now been let go to make room on the roster for undrafted free agent signee Giles Jackson.
Tyrion Davis-Price
Free Agent
