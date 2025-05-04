Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrion Davis-Price headshot

Tyrion Davis-Price News: Cut by Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

The Eagles waived Davis-Price on Saturday.

Davis-Price was a third-round selection of the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft. He hooked on with the Eagles last season and got into one game, rushing three times for seven yards. Philadelphia signed Davis-Price to a reserve/future contract this February, but he's now been let go to make room on the roster for undrafted free agent signee Giles Jackson.

Tyrion Davis-Price
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now