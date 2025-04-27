Fantasy Football
Tyrone Broden headshot

Tyrone Broden News: In line to join Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Broden is slated to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Broden measured in at 6-foot-5, 194 pounds at his pro day before running a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash. He played six seasons of college football and wasn't very impressive during his final two years at Arkansas, posting 15 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown in 2024. Broden is likely vying for a spot on the practice squad.

Tyrone Broden
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
