Tyrone Broden News: In line to join Seahawks

Broden is slated to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Broden measured in at 6-foot-5, 194 pounds at his pro day before running a blazing 4.37 40-yard dash. He played six seasons of college football and wasn't very impressive during his final two years at Arkansas, posting 15 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown in 2024. Broden is likely vying for a spot on the practice squad.