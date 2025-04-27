Ulysses Bentley News: Slated to join Colts

Bentley is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Mike Chappell of Fox Sports reports.

Bentley carried the ball 84 times for 419 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Ole Miss and alsoo added 13 catches for an additional 99 yards. As the Colts currently have little proven talent in their backfield behind Jonathan Taylor, Bentley could have the chance to compete for a depth role.