NFL Draft Special
Vernon Broughton News: Saints add third-round DT help

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 7:01pm

The Saints selected Broughton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

Broughton (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) has freakish reach (35-inch arms) and provided plenty of quality snaps for Texas over the last five years, but Broughton's reach outpaces his anchor and if he doesn't offer anchor then it's not clear what standout utility he offers. Broughton was statistically one of the least disruptive players in the Texas front seven, so there's no results-based case for why he would be especially disruptive in the NFL. Broughton didn't start until his fifth collegiate season, so his NFL upside might be that of a rotational player.

