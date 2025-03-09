Fantasy Football
Von Miller headshot

Von Miller News: Set to be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

The Bills are releasing Miller, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After finishing 2023 with no sacks in 12 regular-season games, Miller enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back in 2024, recording 6.0 sacks over 13 regular-season contests. However, Buffalo is electing to cut ties -- at least temporarily -- with the veteran pass rusher in order to free up $8.4 million against the salary cap. That said, Rapoport notes that the Bills and Miller are both open to a reunion, so it's not yet certain that the soon-to-be 36-year-old will be with a new team next season.

Von Miller
 Free Agent
