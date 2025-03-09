Von Miller News: Set to be released

The Bills are releasing Miller, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After finishing 2023 with no sacks in 12 regular-season games, Miller enjoyed a bit of a bounce-back in 2024, recording 6.0 sacks over 13 regular-season contests. However, Buffalo is electing to cut ties -- at least temporarily -- with the veteran pass rusher in order to free up $8.4 million against the salary cap. That said, Rapoport notes that the Bills and Miller are both open to a reunion, so it's not yet certain that the soon-to-be 36-year-old will be with a new team next season.