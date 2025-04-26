Fantasy Football
Warren Brinson News: Lands with Green Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Packers selected Brinson in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

Brinson was a four-star recruit and landed at Georgia alongside Jalen Carter on the defensive line. Like many defensive players with the Bulldogs, Brinson's stats are muted due to the depth of the team. However, he has a sturdy frame and should have a chance to make Green Bay's roster out of training camp, even if he doesn't have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Warren Brinson
Green Bay Packers
