Wesley French News: Back with Indianapolis

French (ankle) re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old from Western Michigan missed all of Indianapolis' 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury, but his re-signing with the team Wednesday suggests he's recovered from the issue. With Ryan Kelly signing with the Vikings, French will likely compete with 2024 fourth-round pick Tanor Bortolini for the Colts' starting center spot in 2025.