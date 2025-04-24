Fantasy Football
Will Campbell News: New franchise left tackle for Pats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

The Patriots selected Campbell in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

This was a great combination of team need meeting top-end talent as the Patriots came into the draft in dire need of a sturdy left tackle to protect Drake Maye's blindside. With the first three picks being Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter, the Patriots were able to land the top tackle prospect on their board. Campbell was a decorated three-year starter at LSU who garnered All-SEC and All-America honors. Those who paid attention to the pre-draft process undoubtedly heard the critiques of Campbell's frame, namely his 32.63-inch arms, which is below average for starting left tackles in the NFL. The Patriots are willing to bet that Campbell's ability and technique outweigh the shortcomings.

