Wyatt Milum News: Jags select experienced Round 3 OL

The Jaguars selected Milum in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

Milum (6-foot-7, 313 pounds) is a player who's likely very skilled at playing offensive line but might not have the necessary frame for his skills to manifest at the NFL level. More specifically, although Milum was a standout four-year starter at West Virginia, including three years at left tackle, Milum lacks the reach to play tackle but is taller than ideal to play guard. Milum's predicament almost exactly describes that of fellow 2025 guard Tate Ratledge, who Detroit selected in Round 2, but Milum might need to find a way to improve his anchor to offset his height at guard.