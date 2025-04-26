Fantasy Football
Yahya Black News: Heads to Steel City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Steelers selected Black in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Black started all 27 games at Iowa over his fourth and fifth college seasons and accumulated 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The 23-year-old has modest athleticism but a massive frame (6-foot-6, 336 pounds) that anchors well in the trenches. The Steelers have 2023 second-round pick Keeanu Benton as their likely starting nose tackle this season, so Black will aim to rotate in as a run stuffer.

Yahya Black
Pittsburgh Steelers
