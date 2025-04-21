Zack Moss Injury: Gains security with reworked deal

The Bengals and Moss (neck) agreed to terms on a reworked contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moss signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Cincinnati last offseason, but it didn't include any guaranteed money beyond 2024. While he kicked off last year as the Bengals' starting running back, he eventually ceded reps to second-year pro Chase Brown (ankle) and then was shut down after Week 8 due to a neck injury. With guaranteed money included in the reworked contract, there's a sense that Moss is making good progress in his recovery, and assuming he's good to go by Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, he and Samaje Perine will be the primary reserve RB options behind Brown.